On April 6, 2021, at 1:45 AM, Deputy Michael Sweet was stopped at the intersection of US 30 and Old US 30. After a westbound vehicle passed by him, he observed an equipment violation (traffic infraction) on the rear of the vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated by Deputy Sweet in the 6300 west block of US 30. The driver identified herself as Angela M. GAINES (27 YOA) and the front seat passenger identified himself as Paul L. HARGROVE (37 YOA). GAINES and HARGROVE, both from Ainsworth, Nebraska, each had suspended driver’s licenses. Deputy Sweet quickly established

probable cause that criminal activity was a foot.

After Deputy Austin Howell arrived to assist, GAINES and HARGROVE were removed from the vehicle. Deputy Sweet then proceeded to conduct a vehicle search. While doing so, he located a clear plastic bag containing different types of pills, another clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, and additional bags containing marijuana. GAINES and HARGROVE were immediately taken into custody.

Deputy Howell transported GAINES to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Deputy Keith Waltz who had also arrived to assist, transported HARGROVE to the LCJ.

GAINES was arrested for the following offenses:

 Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

 Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

 Possession of Marijuana, Class B-Misdemeanor

HARGROVE was arrested for the following offenses:

 Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

 Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony

 Possession of Marijuana, Level 6 Felony

GAINES remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $20,005.00 cash-only bond through Circuit Court. HARGROVE remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $25,005.00 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

Assisting: Sergeant James D. Arnold

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.