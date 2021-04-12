The delivery of babies has been a happy event for the labor and delivery teams at Northwest Health over the past year. Thousands of infants have taken their first breath at one of the Northwest Health hospitals and been a welcome sight in the midst of the global pandemic.

While the virus has changed many things in the world – the hospitals’ birthing centers are a pleasant constant, located in a separate, enclosed area to provide specialized care and services. A dedicated team of nurses, certified nurse midwives and board certified obstetricians work exclusively with the moms and babies through delivery and post-partum care.

“The joy of bringing a new life into the world is a wonderful constant and it’s a privilege to support the moms and babies who are counting on us,” said Marianne Jones M.D., obstetrician/gynecologist at Northwest Health – Porter. “Our labor and delivery units are a special place designed to keep them safe, with experienced nurses and central fetal monitoring.”

Pre-natal care remains critical and women are encouraged to stay in contact with their obstetrician and keep their appointments to be sure their pregnancy is on track. And once baby is here, regular visits to

the pediatrician are important to help them thrive.

The hospital and physician offices keep the safety of their patients as the top priority. Many actions have been taken to enhance infection prevention and support social distancing to maintain a safe environment during the pandemic.

When an expectant mom arrives at one of the hospitals staff will check her temperature, test for COVID-19 and complete a screening questionnaire. Moms can have two guests; the guests are also screened and must wear a mask at all times.

“We are taking the necessary precautions for your protection,” said Julius Ellis, M.D., obstetrician/gynecologist on the medical staff at Northwest Health – La Porte. “More than a thousand moms have their babies at Northwest Health each year and are given the quality, individualized care they need. It is more important now than ever that moms get appropriate care during their pregnancy and seek pediatric care for their newborn.”

Births at the hospitals proceed as they always have and all adjacent procedures remain available. Breastfeeding is encouraged, even for moms who test positive for COVID-19 and can protect their infant by wearing a mask.