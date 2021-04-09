The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile vaccination clinic as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WHEN : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, April 13 to 17

WHERE : Rural King, 1340 St. Rd. 2 West

HOW : Register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211- 9966) and a representative will schedule an appointment for you from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT daily. Appointments are encouraged, but walk -ins are accepted while vaccine supplies last. This site will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

“As we continue the fight against COVID -19, it is critical that we do all we can to help the residents of our city and those in surrounding communities receive their vaccines. This drive -through event is the perfect means to do that,” said City of La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. “We could not have asked for a better opportunity, and I am excited to see the impact this event will have. We are so grateful to the Indiana Department of Health for bringing this incredible resource to the City of La Porte.”

“This mobile vaccination site is one more way we are working to give all Hoosiers convenient access to COVID-19 vaccine in their communities,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to take advantage of this safe, effective vaccine, which is the best protection we have against this virus.”

Here are some additional facts:

• The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested, because an administration fee may be charged.

• Each individual will need to schedule an appointment, even if they live in the same household.

• This site offers the Pfizer vaccine, so a second dose is necessary to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

• Proof of age will be required at the appointment.

• After receiving the vaccine, recipients should sign up for V-safe, the after -vaccination health checker, on any smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov. ​

• People are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single -dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

• You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

• You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

• Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

• Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings

• Protect yourself while traveling

• Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop