PORTER COUNTY, Ind.

– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that State Road 149 from Lenburg Rd/C.R. 1050 N north to Joliet Ave will be closed beginning Monday, April 19.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 20, State Road 49 and U.S. 6. The intersection of Lenburg Rd and State Road 149 will be open for motorists to travel east or west on Lenburg Rd or south on State Road 149.