The Indiana Department of Health is proactively notifying all vaccination clinics using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to pause its use following news reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has called for additional review of its safety. The state has not received official notification of a directive to pause but is doing so out of an abundance of caution.

The health department will be sending the two-dose Moderna vaccine to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is conducting mass vaccination clinics today, so that Hoosiers can continue to get vaccinated without interruption. The department is also working with other clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the immediate future.

Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., will hold a brief media availability at 9:15 a.m. today at the Speedway.

WHO: Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D.

WHEN: 9:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday, April 13

WHERE: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

ARRIVAL: Media should arrive at the museum parking lot and will be escorted to the briefing.

Questions about the vaccination clinic should be directed to [email protected]