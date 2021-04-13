While pregnancy is a time of excitement and anticipation, the loss of a pregnancy
or newborn is a heartbreaking experience, especially for the child’s parents. Franciscan Health
recognizes the pain that families go through in perinatal loss and provides services to those seeking
care and comfort.
Twice a year, Franciscan Health Michigan City holds a memorial service is held to remember these
children. The public is invited to take part in “Remembering Our Babies” at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24,
at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. Attendees are requested
to wear facemasks and observe social distancing recommendations.
Continuing Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition means respect for life through all stages.
This memorial service is held in accordance with Franciscan Health Michigan City’s faith and
commitment, including the unborn child, their parents and families.
For more information about the memorial service and pregnancy loss support services, contact
Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Family Birth Center at (219) 877-1610.