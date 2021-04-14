The Department of Workforce Development and Indiana Adult Education will transition to a new high school equivalency test on July 1. Used in more than 25 states and territories, HiSET® will become the state’s new HSE credential and another way for Hoosiers without a high school diploma to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

A product of ETS, a leader in assessment, the HiSET® exam is consistent with the curricular emphasis found in today’s high schools, aligns with the College and Career Readiness Standards for adult education, and maintains rigor while providing another path to a new future.

According to Marilyn V. Pitzulo, DWD’s associate chief workforce strategy and design, Indiana continues to be a leader nationally in adult education. “This opportunity will give Hoosiers an opportunity to demonstrate mastery and earn a state-issued HSE diploma,” she said.

An HSE helps adult learners achieve college and career goals, expand opportunities, and change lives.

The items that are included in the HiSET® exam are pilot-tested, validated, and normal for graduating high school juniors and seniors.

While not every state offers the HiSET® exam, the HSE credential is recognized by all states, the U.S. Department of Education, military, and federal programs. Three neighboring states – Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan – currently offer the HiSET® exam.

HiSET® is seven hours in length and covers five subject areas – mathematics, science, social studies, and language arts (reading and writing). The HiSET® test will be offered in English and Spanish, by paper and computer, and there is an option for examinees to take the exam from home.

HiSET® Exam at Home will be a convenient option for students who are unable to test at a test center. The subtests are identical in content, format, and on-screen experience to tests taken at a test center. It may be taken on a computer at home or another secure location and monitored by a human proctor online. HiSET® Exam at Home will be available from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, seven days a week.

Immediate “unofficial” score results on computer-delivered, multiple-choice tests, except for language arts – writing, will be available to examinees.

In addition to Indiana Adult Education, HiSET® offers a variety of prep materials to help test takers get ready for the exam, including an Official Guide to the HiSET® Exam and practice tests.

A transition from the current TASC (Test Assessing Secondary Completion™) exam will allow examinees to complete any unfinished tests from July 1 – October 15, 2021. In Indiana, new adult education students will take the HiSET® exam July 1 and after.

In Indiana, the cost to take the new exam will remain at $115. There will be an additional charge for students who utilize the HiSET® Exam at Home option.