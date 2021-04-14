The South Shore Line announces it will continue its “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion to include May monthly tickets. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of May 2021 will remain valid throughout June.

Passengers purchasing a paper May monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through June, and passengers purchasing a digital May monthly ticket via the mobile app will see a June ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to June 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their June tickets if they receive a May monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.

Passengers are encouraged to download the South Shore mobile app to purchase all ticket types, including monthly passes. It’s easy, secure and convenient.