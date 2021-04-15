To celebrate the planet this Earth Day, April 22, NIPSCO customers can take advantage of energy efficiency offers and tips to help save energy and money at home as the weather turns warmer.

New to NIPSCO.com is the Home Online Marketplace. NIPSCO residential customers can take advantage of instant discounts of up to 75% off Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices when they replace their energy – hogging light bulbs, thermostats, power strips and sink/ shower fixtures with more energy efficient products. In addition to the every day NIPSCO instant discount, now through April 22, residential customers can take advantage of special Earth Day pricing in the Marketplace on popular smart thermostat brands such as Google Nest, Ecobee and Emerson. These WiFi- enabled devices can help reduce heating and cooling bills by up to 13 percent annually when users adjust or schedule the temperature when they are home or away. Free shipping is included on all purchases of $49 or more.

Customers can find the NIPSCO Home Online Marketplace at NIPSCO.com/shophome.

NIPSCO also offers rebates to customers who are upgrading existing equipment with more energy efficient models. This can include furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, water heaters and more.

Over time, these customers may also see energy cost savings on their bills. The amount of each rebate varies according to the qualifying item purchased.

For information on available rebates and how to qualify, please visit NIPSCO.com/rebates.

As the weather heats up, NIPSCO also shares 10 energy efficiency tips to consider implementing this spring and summer:

 SET YOUR THERMOSTAT– Keep your house at the minimum comfort level in the spring and

summer. When warmer temperatures arrive, consider that each degree cooler than 78 degrees Fahrenheit uses substantially more energy.

 PLANT A TREE – Plant leafy trees on the south side of your home to provide cooling shade during hot weather, and plant evergreens upwind (most often north/northwest) of your home to cut down on winter drafts. Well – positioned trees can save up to 20 percent off your home’s energy for heating and cooling. Remember to call 811 at least two days before you dig.

 INSTALL AN ATTIC FAN – Prepare for the summer months by installing an attic fan. It can help regulate your home’s temperature by pushing hot air outside while pulling in cool air from soffit gable vents.

 USE AUTOMATIC CYCLES ON DRYER – Over – drying clothes wastes energy. Also, remember to clean the lint filter after every use for maximum machine efficiency.

 INSTALL OUTDOOR LIGHTING – Spruce up your outdoor landscape with solar lighting fixtures. They will power up during the day and turn on at night.

 TUNEUP YOUR A/C – Get yo ur A/C tuned up before the summer season to ensure maximum performance. And remember to change your air filter regularly.

 SEAL AIR LEAKS – Prevent warm air from leaking into your home. Re – caulk or seal places allowing outside air to get in.

 SET TIMERS – Timers and motion sensors keep outdoor lights on when you need them and off when you don’t.

 UNPLUG CHARGERS – Chargers use energy when they are plugged in. If not connected to electronics, chargers should be unplugged.

 TURN OFF THE COMPUTER- Computers should be shut off when not in use. If a computer must be left on, the monitor should be shut off.