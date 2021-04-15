The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is encouraging residents to pledge to prepare to protect their homes and families from the deadly threat of home fires by signing up for free preparedness resources during a push for fire safety this spring.

Local Red Cross volunteers are encouraging people to sign up for free home fire preparedness resources – including escape plans and tips for talking with children – as part of the national “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life” campaign to educate people about home fire safety. Preparedness appointments will be handled virtually, in an effort to safely support families amid the pandemic. The Red Cross will also work with fire department partners on the potential to install free smoke alarms when it is safe to do so. Since February of this year, 35 lives have been saved across the Indiana Region from learning fire preparedness through the Red Cross.

“Planning and preparation are key to keep families and communities safe during a home fire,” said Leslie Montgomery, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, our staff and volunteers are dedicated to continuing this important lifesaving mission.”

To pledge to prepare and sign up for a free virtual home fire safety presentation, visit https://rdcrss.org/3g9Cj6Z .

HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.