|The Indiana Department of Health announced today that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment today through Sunday.
The speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available at the speedway later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Appointments are also still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
The Gary site and its associated mobile clinics have administered a combined 21,428 vaccinations since opening on April 7.
Two additional FEMA mobile units administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Lake County
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St.
East Chicago, IN 46312
LaPorte County
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd. 2 West
LaPorte, IN 46350
Additional Indiana Department of Health mobile units offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow:
Clark County
Community Action of Southern Indiana
201 E. 15th St.
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Tipton County
Tipton County Fairgrounds
1200 S. Main St.
Tipton, IN 46072
Allen County
McMillen Park
3901 Abbott St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46806
To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment. Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible.