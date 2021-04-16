The Indiana Department of Health announced today that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment today through Sunday. The speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available at the speedway later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium. Appointments are also still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite. The Gary site and its associated mobile clinics have administered a combined 21,428 vaccinations since opening on April 7. Two additional FEMA mobile units administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations: Lake County

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312 LaPorte County

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd. 2 West

LaPorte, IN 46350 Additional Indiana Department of Health mobile units offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow: Clark County

Community Action of Southern Indiana

201 E. 15th St.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Tipton County

Tipton County Fairgrounds

1200 S. Main St.

Tipton, IN 46072 Allen County

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St.

Fort Wayne, IN 46806 To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment. Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible.