This past weekend, a theft of four high performance Dodge/Jeep vehicles occurred at a Dodge dealership in LaPorte, IN. The vehicles were located on I-80/94 traveling an extremely high rate of speed, which resulted in the Indiana State Police Lowell Post becoming involved. Citizens were reporting the vehicles traveling at speeds upwards of 150 mph. Troopers were able to locate one of the vehicles and observed it exit the interstate and continue northbound onto Cline Ave. The vehicle ran out of gas and stopped on the Cline Ave. bridge. The driver fled from the vehicle, jumping over the wall, landing on the ground 30 feet below. A search of the area for the suspect was unsuccessful.

For further information on the original auto theft, please contact the LaPorte City Police Department. The investigation is ongoing by the Indiana State Police Vehicle Crimes Unit and detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post Field Investigations.