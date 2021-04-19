Local campuses of Ivy Tech Community College are having their second annual online auction benefiting students in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

The Ivy Tech Foundation’s “Impacting Student Needs” online auction is taking place now through Friday, April 23. Bids on auction items will be accepted until Friday at 11:59 p.m. Bids are being accepted at https://www.event.gives/ivytech.edu.

Net proceeds from this auction benefit the “Meet the Need” initiative for students of the Lake County and Valparaiso/Michigan City campuses.

“Because of the pandemic, our students need help now more than ever,” Cindy Hall, executive director of resource development, said. “We have some great auction items again this year and people can bid on them from the comfort of their own homes. You get to buy a wonderful item and help our students at the same time.”

Curbside pickup of items from winning bids will be on April 27 and 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Valparaiso campus, 3100 Ivy Tech Dr.

Those wishing to make a donation rather than purchase an item also can do so at the auction link by clicking on the Donate Now button. Donations of any amount are accepted.

For more information, contact Michael Ashcraft at [email protected] or Cindy Hall at [email protected].