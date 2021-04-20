How does Franciscan Health measure success in combatting the pandemic? By delivering more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Hoosiers. The healthcare system recently

surpassed that number at its specialized clinics. As of April 19, Franciscan vaccine teams had administered 115,293 doses.

“This achievement is a tribute to our COVID-19 vaccine clinic operations team and the many different departments across the system who provided much needed support,” said Albert Tomchaney, MD, chief medical officer for Franciscan Health. “We are thankful for the hours, flexibility, motivation and dedication our associates have displayed to demonstrate our Franciscan values and fidelity to our Mission.”

The clinics began inoculating frontline health care workers in late December 2020 after receiving supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A few weeks later, the Moderna vaccine was brought into use. Both are two-shot vaccines and were made available after federal health officials granted emergency use authorization.

“As the rate of vaccinations continues to climb, we are inspired to encourage inoculation in our communities, while continuing the masking, hygiene and distancing precautions that will limit further spread of this pandemic,” said Dr. Tomchaney.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports that as of April 15, more than 3 million eligible Hoosiers have received vaccinations, of which 1.6 million have been fully inoculated. Indiana currently is providing vaccinations to people age 16 and older.

Register online at ourshot.in.gov or call 211. You will be asked for your full name, birth date and sex. There is no charge for the vaccine, though insurance information is requested during registration. Interpreters are available.