Portage Police say that last week they were presented with a donation of child care bags from the Exchange Club of Portage. The bags contain various comfort items to be handed out to children involved in stressful situations requiring a police response such as domestic disturbances, vehicle collisions, or crimes committed against children. The Exchange Club has made this donation for the past several years but this year they enhanced it by providing care items for infants such as diapers, wipes, blankets, and bottles. Portage police say they identified a need that officers were facing when they sometimes had to take custody of an infant due to an arrest, neglect, or medical emergency of a parent. These infant care items can be used by the officers or shared with family members that the infants are released to who may not have them immediately on hand.