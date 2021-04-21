A new garden at the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest is dedicated to departed loved ones and fallen heroes. The Gabis Arboretum worked in collaboration with Purdue Northwestt student organizations; Students Helping Ignite Needed Esteem (S.H.I.N.E.) and Actively Moving Forward (A.M.F.) and the PNW Honors College to debut the Remembrance Garden!
PNW student and S.H.I.N.E.’s president, Kayla Vasilko, said that the groups envisioned a place where the community can go to pause and reflect on those they have lost. Some of the students involved experienced a loss and found solace within the PNW community. This garden gives them a peaceful place to honor those they have lost.