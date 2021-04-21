A new garden at the

Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest

is dedicated to departed loved ones and fallen heroes. The Gabis Arboretum worked in collaboration with

Purdue Northwest

t student organizations; Students Helping Ignite Needed Esteem (S.H.I.N.E.) and Actively Moving Forward (A.M.F.) and the PNW Honors College to debut the Remembrance Garden!