Horizon Bank celebrated the completion of its remodeled office with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3599 Grant Street. Now through May 31st, the branch will be celebrating with special offers and giveaways.

To show support for their new neighbors, Horizon Bank made four check presentations during the ribbon cutting ceremony. Donations were made to Your Block Program, Brother’s Keeper Homeless Shelter, Gary Literacy Coalition and The Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity.

A donation was also accepted by Vanessa McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. In appreciation, and to celebrate the Bank’s opening, McCloud made her first official deposit.

“We are truly excited to be new members of the Glen Park Gary neighborhood, and we are making contributions to several local non-profits to support various initiatives that help build communities in and around Gary,” stated Lewis Scott, Vice President, Senior Community Development Officer for Horizon Bank. Horizon’s Gary team includes: Branch Manager Maurice Brown, Community Lender Telethia Barrett, and Customer Service Representatives Keyona Gibson and Kenneth Whisenton.