Innovate WithIN™, a statewide high school pitch competition is highlighting the youngest innovators around the state. The competition, which offers up to $100,000 in cash prizes, mentorship opportunities and in-state college tuition assistance, has added over $19 Million in potential scholarships from eleven Indiana schools to the 2021 prize package.

Over 800 students from 128 high schools, participated in Round 1 of the pitch competition. The Northwest Indiana, Region 6 finals were held virtually by Purdue University Northwest and the Society of Innovators on Tuesday.

Participants made their pitch for the Regional prize of $1,000 and secured their spot in the State competition to be held in Indianapolis this June.

Prior to the state competition each of the regional winners from around the state will be participating in a “deep-dive,” five-week bootcamp intended to help them refine or pivot their ideas to give them the greatest potential for success at the state competition.

The students will be competing to win $10,000 to continue building their business, $10,000 for future education in a 529 plan and $5,000 toward their entrepreneurial, immersion trip experience.

The winner of the Northwest Indiana region is Allison Bradford of Hobart High School.

The company is called Cramps Revamped. Through stylish and versatile leggings, Ovar-ease is the first pair of leggings designed to eliminate painful cramps using a comfortable high-rise compression waistband with heat technology.

In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, STARTedUP will create an immersive student accelerator program for the Innovate WithIN™ state finalists and other student entrepreneurs around the country, helping them develop and execute their ideas, as well as, providing access to the organization’s network of mentors and advisers.