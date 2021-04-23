With the launch of Indiana’s new Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and Fund, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is now accepting applications to fund community and school partnerships to help accelerate student learning this summer and beyond.

“We are grateful to the Indiana General Assembly for this opportunity to quickly deploy resources to support strategic local partnerships aimed at accelerating learning for K-12 students who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we transition from pandemic response mode to recovery mode, this new grant creates an exciting opportunity to bring everyone together to support bold and innovative learning this summer and in the months ahead.”

Created by House Enrolled Act 1008, the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and Fund allocates $150 million to support entities’ accelerated learning plans, with a focus on partnerships between community organizations and schools. These partnerships will support accelerated student learning across all grades, working to make up for lost instructional time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible partnering entities may apply with a plan focused on providing recovery learning and remediation services for K-12 students enrolled in public and nonpublic institutions.

In order to deploy resources as soon as possible and support potential summer programming, grant applications will be due on Wednesday, May 12. Additional information, including eligible entities, program objectives, grant application, details on the application process, evaluation criteria, timeline and required data monitoring can be found here. Questions about the program or the process may be directed to [email protected]