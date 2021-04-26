Passengers are advised the following trains will be bused between Dune Park and Gary Metro Center stations April 27-29, 2021 (Tues-Weds-Thurs):

Westbound: Tr 116 (arrives 12:39p @ Millennium); Tr 18 (2:14p @ Millennium); Tr 118 (4:21p @ Millennium); Tr 20 (6:13p @ Millennium).

Eastbound: Tr 7 (departs 8:45a from Millennium); Tr 107 (10:15a from Millennium); Tr 9 (12:35p from Millennium); Tr 109 (2:25p from Millennium); Tr 11 (3:57p from Millennium).



No bikes will be transported via bus during these occurrences.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match our published train schedule between Dune Park and Gary Metro. Westbound passengers should be prepared to detrain and board buses in front of the Dune Park Station and re-board South Shore trains at Gary Metro. Eastbound passengers will detrain at Gary Metro to board buses and board their regular trains again at Dune Park. Buses will be making all intermediate scheduled stops between Dune Park and Gary Metro.

The busing is to help facilitate pre-construction third-party utility work and the Double Track NWI construction project (https://www.doubletrack-nwi.com/), which will substantially decrease travel times to and from Chicago.

Delays may occur due to busing, and we thank passengers for their patience and cooperation.