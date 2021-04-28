On April 26, 2021, at 11:43 AM, deputies were summoned to the 3900 north block of US 35, rural Center Township, reference a personal injury crash. At 11:50 AM, Deputy Wade Wallace arrived at the scene and confirmed that one of the drivers had been killed in the crash. The initial crash investigation completed by Deputy Ken Etchison and other deputies determined the following had occurred.

A red 2015 Volkswagen passenger vehicle, driven by Corbin GAYHEART (51 YOA) of Knox, Indiana, was traveling northbound on US 35. For an unknown reason, GAYHEART drove left of center and into the southbound passing lane of US 35.

A red 2011 Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer, driven by Michael A. MEYER (55 YOA), of La Porte, was traveling southbound on US 35 in the passing lane. The vehicle being operated by GAYHEART drove directly into the path of travel by MEYER resulting in a head-on crash. A witness statement and evidence at the scene confirmed GAYHEART’S vehicle was traveling left of center prior to the crash.

GAYHEART was pronounced dead at the scene. MEYER was trapped inside his vehicle and required extrication. MEYER complained of pain and was transported to a regional area hospital for treatment.

US 35 was closed in both directions for approximately 3.5 hours for the crash investigation, debris field cleanup and for the recovery of the vehicles.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.