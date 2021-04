Tuesday, May 4th from 10 a.m. – Noon, CT

at Marquette Mall (outside of JCPenney), 201 W. US 20, Michigan City.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First

come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per

household.

Distributions are drive-thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items.

An area is available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.