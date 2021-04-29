Purdue University Northwest (PNW) received more than $800,000 in contributions from more than 850 generous supporters during the 2021 Purdue Northwest Day of Giving on Wednesday, April 28.

Gifts to PNW, as designated by the donors, will be used to support student scholarships, academic programs, athletics, student organizations and other strategic initiatives. The College of Nursing raised the most money of any unit within PNW.

PNW once again was among the top 15 of a total 70 various participating groups across the entire Purdue system in both dollars raised and number of gifts, resulting in additional “bonus money” awarded to Purdue Northwest.

“Purdue Northwest’s mission is to transform students’ lives and our metropolitan region, and the incredible support to PNW will have a positive impact on students and the greater community for years to come,” said Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement. “We deeply appreciate the generous gifts made by our alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends, that demonstrate the value PNW brings to their lives and to northwest Indiana.”

A challenge to award bonus funds to the student organization and the athletic team that inspired the highest number of gifts made for a healthy competition throughout the daylong fundraising effort. These groups overall had the highest participation levels among all PNW units.

Highlighting the PNW impact

Through the efforts of PNW alumnus Rick Calinski, director of public affairs and economic development at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), donations to the PNW College of Business Computer Technology Fund were matched dollar for dollar on Day of Giving, with a $10,000 gift from the NiSource Charitable Fund.

“I am so grateful for the education that I received at Purdue Northwest. Our company and culture would not be where it is today without the pipeline of knowledgeable PNW graduates who continue to make a positive impact on NIPSCO and our continuous goal to provide customers safe and reliable utility service,” Calinski said. “We appreciate the ability to provide support to the generations of graduates who will strengthen our corporations and our communities.”

Goodnight noted that many PNW alumni and supporters of the university contributed to the success of Day of Giving. In addition to the NIPSCO gift, other significant donations to PNW during Day of Giving supported a wide range of initiatives, including endowed scholarships, the PNW Alumni Community, environmental projects, the PNW art collection, an electric vehicle charging station, and funds to provide emergency support to students.

“This past year has been particularly challenging for our students and their families. The support of donors to our Dean of Students Emergency Fund and to scholarships will assist many students as they persist toward their degrees,” Goodnight said.