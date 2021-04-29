La Porte residents now have new tools at their disposal to pay city utility bills more easily and quickly, according to Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.

Parthun said the city recently partnered with Invoice Cloud, an online payment platform, to make online bill payment a more user-friendly experience for utility customers. In addition to online payments, residents can now pay their bill using Apple Pay or Google Pay, or by phone or text using a credit/debit card. These options are available in both English and Spanish.

Customers can also sign up for email and text alerts to notify them when their bill is ready and remind them to pay just before their bill is due. Parthun said she believes residents will find these new features and payment options helpful as the billing office continues to make strides toward becoming paperless.

“Last year really highlighted the importance of having multiple, dependable payment options available for our residents,” Parthun said. “While the drive-thru has been a major success, we still needed to make changes to our online platform to create a more user-friendly experience. This new system does just that and puts more payment options at the fingertips of residents. Paying your bill in the City of La Porte is now easier than ever before, and we are thrilled to be offering this incredible service to our residents.”

All customers already signed up for auto-debit will be automatically enrolled and will experience no interruptions. Parthun said all other customers will need to register using the Invoice Cloud portal. Bills can still be paid by mail, through the drive-thru or by dropping the payment in the drop box at City Hall.

More information on this change can be found in the monthly billing newsletter. Residents with questions can contact the Utility Billing Office at (844) 916-1245.