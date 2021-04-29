As a reminder, the Michigan City 11th Street Station and parking lots will be CLOSED with no train service for an extended period of time effective at 3 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The 11th Street Station closure will be in effect to help facilitate pre-construction third-party utility work and the Double Track NWI construction project (https://www.doubletrack-nwi.com/).

As part of Double Track, the 11th Street Station will be re-constructed to include a multi-story station/parking/retail building, new high-level platforms and track improvements. The closure is expected to last approximately two-and-a-half years, until the end of Double Track construction.

As an alternative to 11th Street, the Michigan City Carroll Avenue Station will remain open and in service throughout the Double Track project. Further, Michigan City Transit bus services will continue to serve the Carroll Avenue Station as regularly scheduled. Please visit https://www.emichigancity.com/906/Routes for local bus routes and stop times.