More than 30 Indiana schools have been designated as 2021-2022 Family Friendly Schools by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). These schools — which span across the state, and include public and nonpublic schools — are demonstrating excellence in engaging families in their children’s education.
“We know that educating a child is a team effort that involves all of us, with families at the core,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “These schools have jumped in to evaluate their practices and engage a variety of stakeholders, ensuring students receive the well-rounded support they need at school, at home, and throughout the community.”
Launched in 2015, the Family Friendly Schools designation focuses on addressing the academic, physical, emotional, and social needs of students, while providing the needed resources and fostering the active involvement of their families through schools and the community. The program recognizes and honors schools that welcome all families into the school community, communicate effectively, support student success, speak up for every child, share power and collaborate with the community.
Newly-designated schools:
Bloomington Graduation School, Monroe County
Perry Central Elementary School, Perry County
Renewed designations:
Charter School of the Dunes, Lake County
Christ the King Catholic School, Marion County
Cold Spring School, Marion County
Concord East Side Elementary School, Elkhart County
Geist Montessori Academy, Hancock County
Greensburg Elementary School, Decatur County
Hazel Dell Elementary School, Hamilton County
Jefferson Traditional Middle School, St. Joseph County
Jonas Salk Elementary School, Lake County
Lake Prairie Elementary School, Lake County
Lowell Senior High School, Lake County
Mollie B. Hoover Elementary School, Montgomery County
New Haven Intermediate School, Allen County
New Haven Primary School, Allen County
Noblesville West Middle School, Hamilton County
Northfield Jr/Sr High School, Wabash County
Northside Middle School, Delaware County
Oak Hill Elementary School, Miami County
Paoli Jr/Sr High School, Orange County
Raymond Park Intermediate and Middle School, Marion County
Ryker’s Ridge Elementary School, Jefferson County
Sharp Creek Elementary School, Wabash County
Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School, Marion County
Sunny Heights Elementary School, Marion County
Three Creeks Elementary School, Lake County
Tri-County Primary School, Jasper County
Valparaiso High School, Porter County
Washington Elementary School, Kosciusko County
Westville Elementary School, La Porte County
Westville Middle/High School, La Porte County