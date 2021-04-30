More than 30 Indiana schools have been designated as 2021-2022 Family Friendly Schools by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). These schools — which span across the state, and include public and nonpublic schools — are demonstrating excellence in engaging families in their children’s education.

“We know that educating a child is a team effort that involves all of us, with families at the core,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “These schools have jumped in to evaluate their practices and engage a variety of stakeholders, ensuring students receive the well-rounded support they need at school, at home, and throughout the community.”

