The Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department will be holding an Open House for anyone interested in learning more about driving a school bus or working as a bus monitor. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the facility, see one of our buses up close, and speak with Transportation staff about this career path and our free training program. The open house will take place in conjunction with the MCAS Transportation Department’s annual Mother’s Day Flower and Plant sale on Friday, May 7 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The Transportation Department is located at 1100 S. Woodland Avenue, Michigan City.