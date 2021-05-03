If residents have not yet begun their spring cleaning, now is the time, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, city residents will be able to discard of their large and heavy trash through the city’s Spring Clean Up. Dermody said this service plays a significant role in improving the community.

“Our goal from day one has been to clean up La Porte,” Dermody said. “This service gives residents a chance to get rid of heavy trash and unwanted household items and keeps them from cluttering city dumpsters and streets. We hope many will take advantage of this program.”

Dermody said COVID-19 safety guidelines from last year will still apply to protect RTS sanitation workers from the spread of the virus:

All trash must be securely tied in bags;

All mattresses must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered;

All large items, such as small furniture, must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered; and

Waste generated from construction, renovation, repair and/or demolition of residences will not be collected as part of Spring Cleanup.

Per CDC guidelines, RTS workers will not pick up any trash that is not in compliance. Residents with questions can visit www.LaPorte.RTS.com or call 833-787-1234.