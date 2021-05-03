Community Partners will host two free provider fairs featuring local social service and community providers in May. Community Partners, a family service program of Geminus, finds agencies, professionals, support groups and assistance programs that keep families healthy, happy and together. These programs include job counseling, parenting classes, and advice on how to make use of community services.

“With all of the new and continuing challenges parents and children are facing, we hope to connect Northwest Indiana families to free community social services and affordable local providers,”said Nicholas Neal, director of program development at Geminus Corporation.

Attendees will engage with professionals from a variety of programs including legal services, financial assistance, mental and physical health care, childcare,substance use treatment, and more.

Learn more about Northwest Indiana’s community resources at these upcoming provider fairs:

● Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Avalon Manor in Merrillville, IN

● Wednesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Porter County Expo Center in Valparaiso, IN

Geminus Corporation is adhering to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

For the health and safety of our guests and staff, we are taking every precautionary measure as outlined by the State and the CDC very seriously. In compliance with local guidelines regarding the limits placed on social gatherings, there may be wait times to enter these events.

Temperature checks and face coverings or masks, placed over your nose and mouth, are required to enter. High touch services will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Attendees of all events should stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people—social distancing will be monitored. Please stay home if you are sick.

Presenting sponsors: Geminus Community Partners, Indiana Department of Child Services, and Kids First.

For more information, please visit geminus.org/communityevents.