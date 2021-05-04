A new physician specializing in Family Medicine is the most recent addition to Northwest Medical Group, the multi-specialty physician group affiliated with Northwest Health. Dr. Alex Alvarez, who had been practicing at Northwest Health Urgent Care, is now accepting new patients at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care location at 401 NewPorte Boulevard in La Porte.

Alex Alvarez M.D.

Family Medicine

Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care

401 NewPorte Boulevard

La Porte, IN 46350

219-326-1775

Dr. Alvarez specializes in preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions and diseases in adults and children with the goal of helping them live a healthy and vibrant life. Some of his areas of interest are preventive medicine, chronic disease management, diabetes, hypertension management, geriatric medicine, and wellness and lifestyle modification. He offers both in- person and telehealth visits. When describing his philosophy of care Dr. Alvarez said, “I look at my role as my patients’ coach or advisor. I believe being a good listener is important because the better I can understand each patient’s concerns, lifestyle, and needs the more I can provide the care that will help them reach optimal health and enjoy their life fully.”

Dr. Alvarez earned his medical degree from Chicago Medical School in Chicago, Illinois and completed a family medicine residency at Deaconess Family Medicine in Evansville, Indiana. Northwest Medical Group is a multi-specialty physician group with locations in La Porte, Michigan City, New Carlisle, Knox, North Judson, Portage, Hobart, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Wheatfield and Wanatah.

For more information about Northwest Medical Group visit NWMedicalGroup.com.