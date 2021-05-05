The committee of local business leaders that organizes the NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing is currently seeking suggestions for charities that will receive donations after this year’s event. The outing will be taking place on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, IN.

“NWIBRT is very proud to support other community organizations through our fundraising events, and we’d be glad to get the public’s input about charitable organizations that we should consider supporting with our donations,” said Ryan Reithel, committee chairman.

Those interested in sending their suggestion to golf committee officials can do so at the following link:

https://nwibrt.org/golf-outing-charity-submission/.

Deadlines for submissions is June 1, 2021. NWIBRT will be gathering the following information from those who submit details about an NWI charity:

Charity Name.

Address, City, State, Zip.

Phone Number and Website Address.

Contact Person, and Contact’s Email Address.

Please Answer the Following Question (No more than 75 words): What

would your charity do with the donation?

Tickets and sponsorships are still available for the golf outing in September. Many of the region’s leading businesses will have representatives in attendance for a day of fun and great opportunities to network with peers. For more information, please visit:

https://nwibrt.org/golf-outing/.

The outing will be held in compliance with all applicable state and local regulations regarding safety, social distancing, and masking in accordance with current guidelines in September.