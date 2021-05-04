The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 41 near 157th Ave beginning Tuesday, May 11.

There will be alternating lane closures in the area through late July, 2021 to replace a culvert. A culvert is a structure that allows water to flow under a road, railroad, trail, or similar obstruction from one side to the other.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.