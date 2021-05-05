As of today, a total of 4,395,106 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,389,057 first doses and 2,006,049 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Doubling the number of Hoosiers who are fully protected from COVID-19 in just over two months is a reason to celebrate, but we need to continue to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so that we can protect our communities and the people we love,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG.

Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are recommended but are not required at most clinics. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

