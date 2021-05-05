Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its spring commencement ceremonies in-person and outdoors, with appropriate health and safety protocols, on Saturday, May 15.

A total of 1,082 candidates are eligible to receive degrees during the two commencement ceremonies, including one doctorate degree candidate, 141 graduate degree recipients and 940 earning undergraduate degrees.

Purdue Northwest will hold ceremonies on its Hammond campus on May 15 in the area south of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building, 2229 173rd Street. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is May 16. Graduates in the College of Nursing and College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences will participate in a 10 a.m. (Central) ceremony. Graduates in the College of Business; College of Engineering and Sciences; and College of Technology will receive degrees at 4 p.m. (Central).

The keynote speaker for both ceremonies will be Stewart McMillan, ’77, a local community leader and philanthropist. He is the chairman emeritus of the Valparaiso-based company, Task Force Tips.

Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon will present a Chancellor’s Medallion to the graduating seniors with the highest grade point average from each college. Other distinguished baccalaureate degree candidates also will be recognized.

In-person attendance at the ceremonies will be limited to ticketed attendees. All attendees will be required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times and to maintain social distancing.

Both ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.pnw.edu/commencement-live.