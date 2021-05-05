The Indiana State Board of Education today approved or renewed several new and existing educator preparation programs.

“We’re committed to working hand-in-hand with higher education, business and industry partners to continue strengthening Indiana’s teacher pipeline,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education and Board chair. “The success of these programs is critical to preparing future graduates as we strive to attract and retain the best and brightest to this purposeful, difference-making profession.”

The full list of educator preparation programs, available here, includes 10 new programs and two program renewals.

The Board also approved flexibility waivers for North Newton School Corporation in Newton County and Brownstown Central Community School Corporation in Jackson County. The waivers will allow North Newton to count its instructional time in minutes instead of by days, and will waive the required length of an instructional day for Brownstown Central.

As part of Indiana’s new Performance Based Accreditation System, created with the enactment of House Enrolled Act 1003 during the 2020 legislative session, additional flexibility from certain state requirements is now available to all public schools and state accredited non-public schools. Applications for 1003 Flexibility Waivers are available for Indiana schools through the Indiana Department of Education’s Accountability Center. The full resource guide on these waivers is available here, along with a quick reference guide.