The Salvation Army of Michigan City will mark National Salvation Army Week by turning the spotlight onto the many volunteers who support the work of the non-profit throughout the year. The public is welcome to attend a Volunteer Appreciation Ice Cream Social at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin Street, on Thursday, May 13.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we chose to make this an open-house style event,” said Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army. In past years, The Salvation Army of Michigan City would host an annual luncheon to thank volunteers, sponsors and donors, Simmons said. This year, however, to avoid a large crowd of people, yet still recognize those who are important to The Salvation Army, volunteers are asked to stop in any time between 11am and 3pm on May 13.

While all volunteers and supports of The Salvation Army are invited to attend, there will be special recognition for the those who gave tirelessly and selflessly during a most challenging year, Simmons said.

Recognized as Volunteers of the Year will be Chuck Krause (individual) and Williams Systems (group) for going above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic, making sure those in the most need had food during troubling times, Simmons said.

Other recipients include “Rescue Christmas” honorees, Al’s Supermarket, McDonald’s Restaurants of La Porte County, the Applegate family, and Josh Thayer; “Spirit of Generosity” honorees, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, Unity Foundation of La Porte County, United Way of La Porte County, Horizon Bank, Harbour Trust and Investment Management Company, General Insurance Services, Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation, Franciscan Health and Duneland Health Council; “Doing the Most Good” honorees, Steve and Darlene Baker, Marty Corley, Carol Flores, Andy Hynek, Diane Swain, Swanson Center/PATH team, Michigan City Fire Department, Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Area Schools, Rotary Club of Michigan City, Michigan City Exchange Club, Emergency Management, Central States Manufacturing and Michigan City High School JROTC; and special recognition for National Able employee, Kenneth Russell.

This event is held during National Salvation Army Week, May 10-16 this year, which is a special time for Salvation Army’s across the country.

“National Salvation Army Week is a time for us to remind or inform our community about our mission of serving those in need,” Simmons said. “But we prefer to take the spotlight off of us and shine it on those who make our work possible. We could not have this level of impact in Michigan City without the generous support of our community – and volunteers are key in our promise of ‘Doing the Most Good.”

The Salvation Army of Michigan City offers several services including a food pantry, diaper bank, utility assistance, youth summer camp, Pathway of Hope case management and more. Those interested in volunteering or otherwise supporting The Salvation Army of Michigan City can contact the office at (219) 874-6885 or visit www.samichigancity.org.