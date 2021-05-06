The City of La Porte Water Department will begin its biannual water system flushing this weekend, according to Water Superintendent Tim Werner.

Beginning Sunday, May 9 and continuing for the next three to four weeks, crews will be out to flush fire hydrants throughout the community Sunday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Werner said this process is critical to maintaining the city’s water quality and infrastructure.

“Hydrant flushing is a very important process in maintaining our current water infrastructure,” Werner said. “Though it can be a bit of an inconvenience to residents, it is critical to ensure things are running properly and that our water quality remains high. We would like to thank residents in advance for bearing with us as we work our way through this process.”

Werner warned that discolored or rusty water may occur in some areas during flushing. He said though the water is safe to drink, discolored water in washing machines may affect clothing.

“Before doing laundry, residents should check the water first in order to prevent staining their clothes. If clothes do get stained, do not dry them. Give us a call and we can provide rust removing solution to residents who need it,” Werner said.

Residents with questions can contact the Water Department at 219-326-9540.