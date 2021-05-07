The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,189 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 727,764 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. To date, 12,983 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 414 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. A total of 3,411,825 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,407,170 on Thursday. A total of 9,970,007 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite. Additional mobile clinics are planned on the following schedule: Lake County

Today-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312 Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Wolf Lake Pavilion

2324 Calumet Ave.

Hammond, IN 46320 La Porte County

Today-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd. 2 West

La Porte, IN 46350 Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. As of today, a total of 4,496,606 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,418,692 first doses and 2,077,914 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.