The Dunes Summer Theatre is taking the 2021 Season outdoors, starting with “Forever Plaid,” running June 4-20 (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays), 6-7:30 p.m. CDT. Performances at the theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive in Michigan City, are free and audiences are limited to 50 persons. Advance reservations are required and donations are welcome. Tickets are available online at dunesarts.org/tickets.

“Forever Plaid” is the story of four high school guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who form a ‘50s-style singing group with dreams of stardom. The quartet generates positive buzz and is about to get a big break when tragedy strikes. All is not lost when the story takes a dramatic time-traveling turn.

“Forever Plaid” is entertainment audiences of all ages will enjoy says Director Tito Sanchez-Williams, who is the Artistic Director for Dunes Summer Theatre. He is dedicating the performance to the memory of his theatre mentor, Devona Thalmann.

“She took me to see ‘Forever Plaid’ in college and always nurtured my love of the theatre,” he says. “I hope that young people who come to this show will get as excited about live theatre as I did.”

Sanchez-Williams has selected a less traditional cast to give a contemporary feeling to the classic production. The four multi-talented young performers will inspire area theatre goers with their unique talents, he says.

Joshua Torres, cast as “Sparky,” is from Tulsa, Oklahoma and is working on a BFA in Music Theatre. He has performed in productions of “In the Heights” and “Mary Poppins.”

Jay Espano, “Smudge,” earned an M.F. A. in Film Directing at Columbia College in Chicago and has collaborated with the best in the theatre industry in the Asian region. He has won numerous awards for his films and will teach, “Young Directors Film Intensive,” for students 10 and older at Dunes Summer Theatre July 19-30.

Thomas Tong, “Jinx,” has worked with numerous Chicago theatre companies, including Pride Arts, Yellow Rose Theatre, Cuckoo’s Theatre Project, and Strawdog Theatre.

Jacob Simon, “Frankie,” is pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre. He has performed in “Cabaret,” “Spring Awakening, “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Crazy About You,” among other productions.

Musical direction for “Forever Plaid” is in the capable hands of Andrew Flasch, a veteran music and vocal director, composer, arranger and educator based in Chicago.

The Dunes Arts Foundation looks forward to welcoming returning theatre patrons and new audiences at Dunes Summer Theatre, nestled in the Northwest Indiana dunes along Lake Michigan. This year, the historic venue celebrates its 70th anniversary as a valuable contributor of high-quality performing and fine arts.

For more information call 219-879-7509 and to reserve your ticket go to www.dunesarts.org/tickets