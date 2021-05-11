In the afternoon hours of May 6th, 2021, members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA Initiative, The Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), and The Michigan City Police Department effected 2 arrests as the result of a search warrant that was executed at the Ramada Inn Hotel. Taken into custody were 33-year-old Michigan City Resident Robert Rosenbourgh and 43-year-old Michigan City resident Trinity Hawkins.

At the time of this investigation, Mr. Rosenbourgh was actively wanted on two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine as Level 4-Felonies. Mr. Rosenbourgh was subsequently located residing in a hotel room in the Ramada Inn. A search warrant was obtained for that room. However, prior to Police executing this search warrant, Ms. Hawkins, an employee of the hotel, learned of Police being there to serve a search warrant and alerted Mr. Rosenbourgh of law enforcement’s efforts.

Despite Ms. Hawkins’ tipping off Mr. Rosenbourgh, detectives were able to arrest Mr. Rosenbourgh without further incident. The search warrant for his room was subsequently executed, wherein narcotics, US currency, and paraphernalia associated to the sale/distribution of illicit drugs were located.

In addition to Mr. Rosenbourgh’s warrant arrests, The Honorable Judge Jaime Oss found that probable cause existed to charge Robert Rosenbourgh with Dealing in Methamphetamine as a Level 2-Felony and Dealing in Methamphetamine as a Level 4-Felony. As a result of Ms. Hawkins’ actions, she was charged with Assisting a Criminal as a Level 5-Felony. Mr. Rosenbourgh is being held on a $50,000 Cash Bond and Ms. Hawkins is being held on a $15,000 Cash Bond. Both subjects will have their initial hearings on May 11th, 2021, in LaPorte County Superior Court #1.

Michigan City Police Chief Dion T. Campbell states, “I could not be more proud of the previous and continued work product produced by the members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force. This unit continues to be dedicated to eradicating illegal drugs not only in Michigan City, but throughout La Porte County. The investigations conducted by LCDTF have undoubtedly made La Porte County a safer place for its amazing residents.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force was assisted with this investigation by La Porte County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bethany Beckman. Lt. Tim Richardson, Commander of the La Porte County Drug Task Force states, “The continued success of the La Porte County Drug Task Force is a direct result of the positive working relationship the unit has with its prosecutor’s office and court system. If it were not for this positive working relationship, the detectives within the drug task force would not be able to efficiently and effectively investigate these complex drug trafficking investigations.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488, or via social media. Furthermore, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office would like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78- CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law**