Anyone interested in becoming an Indiana Conservation Officer is encouraged to attend a recruiting event that DNR Law Enforcement’s District 1 will host on Saturday, May 22, at Potato Creek State Park and Tuesday, May 25, at Salamonie Interpretive Center.

Beginning at 7 p.m. at both locations on both days, officers will be on site to cover material regarding the hiring process for Indiana Conservation Officers and answer questions from interested candidates. The address for Potato Creek State Park is 25601 IN-4 in North Liberty. Salamonie Interpretive Center is located at 3691 New Holland Road in Andrews.

District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami, and Wabash counties.

This event will cover critical portions of the 2021 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer/hiring process, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training, and physical agility testing requirements.

Participation in the recruiting event does not guarantee you a position, but should provide insight into the competitive hiring process.

To see if you qualify to become an Indiana Conservation Officer and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on “Become a Conservation Officer.”

Questions regarding the District 1 recruiting events should be directed to Matthew Maher, 317-914-2989