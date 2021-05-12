Dr. Deausy was disappointed to learn of the of Indiana Legislator’s decision to override Governor Holcomb’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act No. 005. Dr. Deausy feels this is a dangerous move which will prevent local health departments from responding to health emergencies. Local health officers and their departments must often make immediate, urgent, and complex decisions to protect public health. This bill ultimately limits the ability of the health officers to make timely decisions during a public health emergency such as the coronavirus pandemic.

SEA No. 005 has voided Dr. Deausy’s Third Amended Health Order dated April 30th, 2021, which required facial coverings in indoor, public spaces. The health order also required restaurants and bars to control their capacities by placing tables 6 feet apart and business to maintain social distancing and sanitation requirements.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is still advised and highly encouraged to wear a mask in public, indoor spaces.

The following protective measures should also be taken:

a. Wash hands frequently during the day for 20 seconds with soap and water. If this is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

b. Maintain a minimum 6-foot distance between yourself and individuals outside of your household.

c. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

d. Stay home and isolate yourself, from other members if your household if you are sick.

e. Avoid being around sick people.

f. Clean frequently touched surfaces often.

g. Sneeze and cough into the inside of your elbow or a tissue.

It is also important to protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. It is easier than ever to get vaccinated by simply walking in to a COVID-19 clinic during normal business hours. Appointments are no longer required. Vaccination sites in La Porte County can be located by visiting www.ourshotlpc.com.