LaPorte County Adult Education administrators and staff will hold an informational open house at the former Boston Middle School (Educational Services Center, 1000 Harrison Street, LaPorte) on May 20. They are pleased to be opening this location as a satellite site for Adult Ed classes and HSE (formerly GED) testing. Classes are held at this location on Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHAT:

Open House for New Adult Education Program Satellite Site

WHERE:

Former Boston Middle School – Educational Services Center, 1000 Harrison St, La Porte, IN 46350

WHEN:

5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021

WHO:

LaPorte County Adult Education staff will be present to provide information about upcoming classes and testing; refreshments will be served. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with LaPorte Community School Corporation.

TO ENROLL:

Contact Fred Greene, ABE Coordinator, (219) 873-2120 extension 8705 or visit http://educateMC.net/adulted