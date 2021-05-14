Enrolling in the 21st Century Scholars program should be easy, and that is why Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is set to host the 21st Century Scholars Family Registration Days.

The on-campus events aim to help students register for the scholarship program by providing computer lab access and personalized help with submitting the online application. Students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the campuses and learn more about university life, educational opportunity programs and the additional resources available at PNW.

PNW’s Westville Campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, will play host to the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, in the Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex. At the Hammond Campus, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22, on the first floor of the Student Union and Library, 2233 173rd St.

Registration is strongly encouraged and available by time slots at pnw.edu/21st_century_scholars. Spanish-speaking staff will be available to assist families. To protect everyone’s health and safety, social distancing and face coverings are required during both events.

Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program, established in 1990, seeks to ensure every Hoosier student can afford the opportunity provided by a college degree. The program offers eligible students the opportunity to earn a college scholarship based on need and performance. The scholarship covers up to 100% of tuition at an in-state, public two- or four-year college or university. Students can enroll in the program from the time they enter 7th grade until June 30 of their 8th grade year.

PNW is committed to the success of every 21st Century Scholar enrolled at the university. By providing quality academic support programs and services, PNW enhances the scholar’s academic progress and personal development by providing the tools, resources and opportunities they need to excel academically.