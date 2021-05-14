On May 13, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m., a Trooper with the Indiana State Police Toll Road All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) conducted a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road near the 37 mile-marker in Porter County. This is approximately 6 miles east of the SR 49 exit. During the traffic stop, K9 Axel conducted a “sniff” of the exterior of the vehicle. The K9 alerted to the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, Troopers located approximately 4 kilos of Fentanyl and a large amount of United States Currency. Two occupants in the vehicle, Alexis Mayorga Osori, 24, and Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles, 20, were arrested without incident and taken to the Porter County Jail for booking. They are preliminarily charged with Dealing a Narcotic- Level 2 Felony. Both arrestees are residents of Baltimore, Maryland.

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office.