UPDATE – Work has been postponed

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a delay to the road closure for State Road 2 between Clay St and Grand Blvd.

The road will be closed for NIPSCO to remove the casings from the gas transmission lines. This work was originally set to begin this week but has been postponed to approximately mid-June.

An update will be sent out when a new start date has been determined.