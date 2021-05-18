Today Horizon Bank announced that its Fresh Start Checking was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021 – 2022). The national safe account Standards, co-created by consumer advocates, leading national nonprofit organizations, civic leaders, and other financial institutions, designate both core and strongly recommended features that ensure low cost, high functionality, and consumer safety. Key features of Fresh Start Checking include a monthly cost of only $5, no minimum balance

requirement, unlimited check writing, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. Fresh Start Checking is available in every one of Horizon’s branches across in Indiana and Michigan.

“We knew it was imperative to join the Bank On movement and provide our customers the opportunities and conveniences that come from having a bank account,” said Lewis Scott, Vice President, Senior Community Development Officer. “By offering Fresh Start Checking, we now can open doors of opportunity to new and returning customers that are unbanked or underbanked, which demonstrates Horizon’s steadfast commitment to financial inclusion,” stated Scott.

“The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to Horizon‘s Fresh Start Checking,” said Jonathan Mintz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “Fresh Start Checking offers customers who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable, and truly useful mainstream banking product– this is especially important during COVID-19, as consumers need to access and manage their money both affordably and safely. Horizon‘s offering of this terrific account brings them into the forefront of national banking access efforts, and we thank them.”