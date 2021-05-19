Students aged 12 and up and their families are invited to kick-off the summer at the “Our Shot Slicers” vaccine bash, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.

This Thursday, May 20, local students and their families can receive their Pfizer vaccination at the Civic Auditorium from 3-7 p.m. Free food from local food vendors will be available outside of the Civic to anyone who receives their shot. Dermody says he hopes this will encourage more La Porte families to get vaccinated before the end of the school year.

“We are all ready to get back to normal this summer,” Dermody said. “There are tons of exciting things planned in the City of La Porte as the weather begins to warm up, but we need people to do their part to protect themselves and others and get their COVID-19 shot.”

Dermody says this event would not be possible without the help and support of Walgreens, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, Domino’s Pizza and Homerun Hot Dogs.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s going to take all of us to get there. We are so grateful to our incredible community partners for helping us in our mission to get more people vaccinated in the City of La Porte,” Dermody said.

Students under the age of 18 will need a parent present to give consent. Walk-ins will be accepted, but pre-registration is encouraged as vaccines are limited. Second doses will be available at the next clinic on June 10. To register, visit wagsoutreach.com/ss/LAP718136.