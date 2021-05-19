Chicagoland aviation firm sage-popovich, inc. is pleased to announce that Shawn Farrington has been promoted to Vice President of Flight Operations. Farrington has been with the company for over five years, and in that time has quickly ascended from a ground-level position to management.

“Shawn’s work ethic and drive is inspiring. In just five short years, he’s taken every opportunity to grow his skills and add value to every department within the company. We’re proud to have him as a new vice president, and excited to see what he’ll achieve next,” said Petar Todorovic, president of sage-popovich.

“Shawn gives me great confidence that we are transitioning our company to some amazing young people that will continue the growth of the aviation industry,” said Nick Popovich, chairman.

Farrington joined sage-popovich in 2016 as an aircraft detailer before becoming a ground/line service and maintenance support tech. From there, he transitioned to the company’s parts distribution center where he participated in inventory audits and inspections for various airlines, OEM’s, part distributors, and resellers. Additionally, he was involved on various liquidations sage-popovich was engaged with for bankruptcy court proceedings.

Following that, Farrington joined the flight department in the role of flight coordinator. In this role, he excelled in scheduling and logistics for all sage-popovich aircraft and trips. His interpersonal skills and attention to detail helped him build strong relationships with third-party vendors and clients alike.

While working as a flight coordinator, Farrington enrolled in additional schooling to become an FAA licensed dispatcher. His education continued with inhouse classes and informal training. After which, he was promoted to his new role of Vice President of Flight Operations.

Additionally, Farrington is an Army Aviation veteran, an Indiana native, and lives in Northwest Indiana. He volunteers with Portage High School marching bands and is a past Little League coach and board member. Farrington is also involved with sage-popovich gifting programs like the VAC (Veterans Airlift Command), which provides free transportation for wounded veterans. Farrington coordinates all the VAC flights on sage-popovich aircraft.