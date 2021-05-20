Ambrose Lester has joined the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City team with the help of Horizon Bank to center on housing initiatives.

As Economic Development Coordinator, Lester will initially concentrate on working toward housing diversity and affordability.

“My role is to research, analyze and disseminate data to inform and develop policies, plans and programs,” she said. “Researching and evaluating the city’s past performance and future goals are my starting points as I shift from the research side to becoming more involved in the solution, which will involve both planning and financing expertise. As I get to know the city on the street level and engage with the public, I hope to learn how residents envision the future of their community, and then work to make that dream a reality.”

Lester has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio. She has worked as a real estate and market research analyst at Bowen National Research.

“Ambrose brings a strong background in data and research as well as a fresh perspective to our organization that will help guide our efforts to address housing in Michigan City,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “We are honored to have the opportunity to add Ambrose to our staff with Horizon Bank’s sponsorship. As a community, we are working together to ensure we have affordable housing here for everyone.”

“As a community bank, there’s nothing more important to us than assisting the communities we serve. Investing in these communities stems from listening and learning from local leaders who understand the challenges and opportunities in their communities better than anyone,” said Craig Dwight, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the EDCMC has chosen a great addition to their team to help their endeavors to further the local affordable housing initiatives and Horizon is pleased to be able to provide the funding for this effort.”

Ambrose is settling in as a new Michigan City resident and looks forward to tying together her skill set and new role to the implementation of the city’s growth goals.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the great people of Michigan City and I am extremely excited to carry forward EDCMC’s mission to develop and implement seamless policies, procedures and programs that drive systemic and long-term viability,” she said. “At the EDCMC, I look forward to supporting all of the great work being done by City leadership and the talented and dedicated community at large.

“Michigan City is poised to usher in thoughtful economic and community development. So many great things are on the horizon, and my overriding goal is to ensure that we deliver with professionalism, reliable processes and unparalleled customer service.”